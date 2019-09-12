UFC Superstar Conor McGregor is reportedly eager to get back in the octagon, but as of now it doesn't appear there are any fights on the horizon. That could all change in a moments notice, and there are surely several fighters who are foaming at the mouth to earn a huge payday in McGregor's return.

However, UFC Welterweight Ben Askren doesn't think McGregor truly has the desire to compete at the highest level anymore. Askren took to twitter out of the blue on Wednesday to offer his take on the former two division champ.

“Let’s be serious Conor McGregor made too much money to ever have the desire to train at world champ level. He ain’t getting younger those times are gone. Only ‘glory days’ and hot air now.”

Thus far, McGregor hasn't taken the bait as we've seen him do in the past. He simply responded, "Why so serious?" which prompted the follow-up tweet from Askren.

"Some of us do real work for a living. Not parading around like a drunk asshole punching old people and stomping on phones like a pouty child. Looking forward to an incoherent response"

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, McGregor revealed he had actually planned to return in July, possibly against Justin Gaethje, but he suffered a broken left hand during a sparring session at the Crumlin Boxing Club. He is obviously still gunning for another shot at the undefeated Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, although one would assume that Tony Ferguson is next in line.

As for Askren, who was recently KO'd in record time by Jorge Masvidal, he will be back in action on October 26 as he takes on Demian Maia in the main event of Fight Night 162.