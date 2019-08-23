UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently sat down for an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani for a wide-ranging discussion in which they touched on McGregor's troubles outside of the octagon as well as his impending return to the UFC.

In regards to the recent video that surfaced, in which McGregor took a swing at an elderly man inside of an Irish pub, the 31-year old took full responsibility and said he deserved to be called out by his colleagues.

Per ESPN:

"There is no answer to what was done. I was completely in the wrong. There's no need to even discuss what began it, what was going on outside, inside -- any of that. I was completely in the wrong; it was unacceptable behavior, and I accept that." "I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution, respect -- the things that made me the man I am. And that's what I will do."

As for his next fight, McGregor says he had originally planned to return in July, possibly against Justin Gaethje, but he suffered a broken left hand during a sparring session at the Crumlin Boxing Club. He is obviously still gunning for another shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, but notes that he'll be willing to go up against anyone, whether it be the Nate Diaz trilogy, Jorge Masvidal, Tony Fergson,Gaethje, or Max Holloway again.

When asked if his next fight will come this year, McGregor said:

"I would say true. I would say we can get that done. Like I said yesterday, I spoke to the surgeon about grappling. I'm going to begin grappling now. I'm already in shape. I have not lost my condition, so I'm in shape. I just need to sharpen up the grappling and just see how the grip feels on the wrist and things like that. But I can punch fully, so I would, I would; what are we now, August, come on. I would say so. I would look for that. Yes, for the end of the year."

Click here for the full interview, and continue scrolling for his thoughts about the Khabib fight, and his imminent return.