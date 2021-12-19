Tyron Woodley says he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon, despite being knocked out by Jake Paul, Saturday night, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Instead, the former UFC Welterweight Champion says he plans to expand beyond just boxing in 2022.

"I didn't look like a fighter that was slow. I didn't look like a fighter that didn't have fight in him. I gotta make that choice. I already planned to stay super busy in 2022, and that doesn't change," Woodley told TMZ after the fight.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

He added that he doesn't plan to stick to boxing either: "I just wanna do four different forms of combat sports. One being boxing, at least one time. One MMA, for sure. And just finish out like a winner."

Woodley's fight with Paul was back-and-forth throughout the first five rounds, but in the sixth, Paul was able to sneak in a strong punch to knock Woodley out. The contest was a rematch of a fight between the two dating back to August when Paul won by split decision.

"One f***ing hand drop. And I'm looking at it, why did I drop my hands? That's driving me crazy," Woodley said of the knockout blow.

[Via]