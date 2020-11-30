Tyreek Hill Explodes For 269 Yards & 3 TDs In Win Over Bucs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill put together one of the best receiving games in NFL history against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, recording 269 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Bucs came out of the gates running single coverage on Hill, to which he took advantage, dominating the first quarter.

"It feels good but there's still a lot of work for me to do,'' Hill said after the team's 27-24 victory. "I'm always looking to get better.

Hill currently leads the NFL with 1,021 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

"I don't think it was necessarily [about] a matchup,'' Mahomes said. "It was man coverage with no one over the top. We don't get that a lot, especially with [Hill] and his ability, and whenever we do, we try to take advantage of it.''

Sunday was Mahomes' fifth career game with over 400 yards passing.