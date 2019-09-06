Tyreek Hill was one of the most productive wide receivers last season while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and was one of the key reasons why quarterback Patrick Mahomes racked up so many touchdown passes. The summer quickly turned sour for Hill as child abuse allegations came to light, including an audio recording in which he allegedly to his fiancé to be afraid of him. After an investigation into the matter, Hill has been cleared of all charges and can now resume play with the Chiefs.

Today, the Chiefs decided to commit to Hill for the future as they signed him to a three-year, $54 million deal, according to NFL.com. Around $35.5 million is guaranteed, with an average annual salary of $18 million.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill explained in a statement to NFL.com. "Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you're the best fans in the world."

The Chiefs are one of the teams favored to win the championship this season and they will need Hill on the team if they want to keep their high-powered offense intact.