Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell are tow fierce models who have succeeded in the industry and have grown to become household names. Back in the day, though, the duo didn't get along and while they're on good terms now, Tyra recently opened up about their feud, something she would not call a "rivalry."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“It wasn’t a rivalry, and I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant," Tyra explained, as seen in the video below. "She was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris, and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library. I had a very painful early days in Paris. As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”

She detailed how she didn't understand why Naomi was acting the way she was but looking back it's clear to understand why. "The adult me understands that she was reacting to an industry that was all about a token," she said. "But when I came on the scene — Naomi, look out! There’s a black girl that’s going to take your spot … Only one spot available.”