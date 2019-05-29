IGOR has only been alive for a few weeks, but many are already counting the project among Tyler's most divisive, taking extreme measures at that; where some say unfocused, others deem it a triumphant assertion of creative brilliance. In any case, few can deny that IGOR is, at the very least, an interesting study in arrangement. As the age of liner notes has come to a sad close (the death knell of the CD is not without side-effects), album credits have become somewhat of a bonus mystery ripe for unpacking. With IGOR, it was abundantly clear that the creation process was collaborative and wide-ranging, a fact confirmed by the recently unveiled credits.

Tyler has officially shared the DNA of each track, as well as the minds behind his madness. Genres collide and comfort zones are departed as Kanye West, Solange, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, Playboi Carti, Santigold, Charlie Wilson, Slowthai, Cee Lo Green, La Roux, Jerrod Carmichael, Al Green, and more unite under Tyler's banner. You can check out a complete track-by-track breakdown via Pitchfork here, but for now, here are some of hip-hop's contributions.

Kanye West served as a composer, lyricist, and performer on "Puppet." Lil Uzi Vert. Lil Uzi Vert was a composer and performer on "Igor's Theme." Solange performed on "I Think," "A Boy Is A Gun," and "I Don't Love You Anymore." Pharrell sang background vocals on "Are We Still Friends?" Playboi Carti composed and performed on "Earfquake." CeeLo Green performed on "Gone Gone/Thank You."

All things considered, what did you think of IGOR?