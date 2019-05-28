Tyler, The Creator's new album has been met with nothing but praise. The rapper's latest project serves as his follow-up to Flower Boy which earned him a Grammy nomination. However, many feel that his latest album, IGOR could actually win him one. Earlier today, it was confirmed that his album did indeed debut atop the Billboard 200, beating out DJ Khaled's star-studded eighth studio album, Father Of Asahd. After receiving the news, he shared a big thank you to his fans for helping him out.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator took to Twitter to express his gratitude for earning him first number album on the Billboard 200. The rapper moved 165K equivalent album units in his first week which is incredibly impressive. Of course, the album was pushed with the help of merch bundles which included t-shirts, stickers, and political signage reading, "Vote Igor."

"honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it," he wrote. "alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off."

The rapper later retweeted something by the Twitter account, Hip Hop By The Numbers, which claimed that he's the first solo rapper to ever have a number one album was self-produced and self-arranged.