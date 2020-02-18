There's nothing quite like flexing on your haters, especially when you can do it while accepting one of the top honors of the night at a prestigious awards ceremony. For Tyler, The Creator, he got the chance to do just that by accepting his trophy for "International Male Solo Artist" at the 2020 BRIT Awards in the most Tyler way possible.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

For those that don't remember, Tyler was actually banned from the UK for a couple of years back in 2015 by then-prime minister Theresa May, citing his controversially violent and at times homophobic lyrics as a reason for her decision. Fans of the IGOR rapper suffered right along with him being that he had to cancel many European tour dates in promotion of his 2015 album Cherry Bomb. While closing out his speech at the BRIT Awards today, airing live from the 02 Arena in London, Tyler said, "I want to give a special shoutout to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it where I couldn't come to this country five years ago — I know she's at home pissed off. Thank you, Theresa May!" Now that's how you make a memorable comeback!

Watch the clip from Tyler, The Creator's speech at the 2020 BRIT Awards below via The Independent: