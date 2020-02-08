After the massive success of its first season, the Jim Carrey-lead Showtime comedy series, Kidding, returns on February 9th with a star-studded second season. Fresh off his recent Grammy win for Best Rap Album, Tyler, the Creator is headed to the small screen to show off his acting chops in season two of Kidding. Tyler will reportedly play a character named Cornell who works at a "nostalgia therapy center." In the first trailer for the second season, Tyler can briefly be seen pouring coffee, and in the second, his voice can be heard saying, "Reality is the disease, fantasy is the pill."

While Tyler has worked extensively in television, his experience is mostly limited to voice work, such as on the Adult Swim animated series, The Jellies!, which he co-created along with Lionel Boyce, as well as on Axe Cop and Lucas Bros Moving Co. Coincidentally, Tyler already plays a character named Cornell on The Jellies!, so there is a definite possibility that his Kidding role will have a connection to this show. Alongside Tyler on the stacked list of celebrity cameos are stars like Ariana Grande, Blake Griffin, Dick Van Dyke, Mae Whitman, and Eric Roberts.

Kidding follows Jeff, a children's television icon played by Jim Carrey, who struggles to hold onto his sanity as his family begins to fall apart. The first season of the series earned Carrey a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Alongside Carrey, Kidding also stars Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, and Judy Dench. The second season premieres on Showtime on Sunday, February 9th, at 10pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.