Sunday night, Tyler, The Creator took home the prize for the Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards beating out contenders that included Meek Mill’s Championships, Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was, and YBN Cordae’s The Lost Boy.

Tyler, who had just wrapped a dynamic performance of IGOR selections alongside Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men, was joined on stage by his mother and longtime right-hand Jasper as he claimed her very first Grammy win.

"I don't know if I'm gonna be up here again so bear with me," he warned the crowd before diving into a speech that would span through the courtesy closing music that marked his cue to end.

“You did a great job raising this guy,” he to his mother at the top of his speech before diving into a speech that found him uncovering in initial inhibition in hip-hop out of fear of acceptance, or lack thereof. He would conclude by thanking Pharell Williams specifically, creating the hyphenate for opening "a door that you cannot imagine."