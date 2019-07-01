Tyler The Creator is releasing his own ice cream flavor. According to Billboard, the IGOR rapper is teaming up with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to craft the minty Snowflake flavor, which Tyler describes as a "play date for your mouth."

"As much as I love white chocolate chip cookies, I can’t get over the fact that someone made the universal rule that they always have to come with those useless macadamia nuts," Tyler wrote in a letter. "For as long as I can remember, mint ice cream seemed to always come with every chocolate chip but white. I finally got the two away from their clingy friends and set up a play date for my mouth.”

The IGOR rapper's ice cream will be released at Tyler's GOLF store in LA and online through the GOLF and Jeni websites starting at 10 a.m. ET on July 6. Snowflake will eventually become available nationwide at all Jeni's locations starting July 8th.

Check out what the minty ice cream looks like in the post (below). Will you be trying to cop some ice cream from Tyler?