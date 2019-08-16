Tyler, The Creator is getting ready for his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Although it's a few months away, his phone is already blowing up from people who are hoping to get in without having to cough up the loot. Unfortunately, many of those who are blowing up his phones only come around once in a while when they're trying to get into the carnival. And if you're that type of person, Tyler has a message for you.

If you're trying to get into Camp Flog Gnaw for free, think again. Tyler made it abundantly clear on his Instagram page that a large majority of people who are hitting him up aren't really cool with him like that. Some might even call them acquaintances.

"And don't hit me like 'Can I come to the carnival with plus ____.' N***a we don't speak any other time of the year and you being there is not a priority so stop while you are ahead, guys that I shake hands with once every blue moon," he wrote on his Instagram story.

The line-up for the 8th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was recently revealed. Of course, Tyler, The Creator is headlining it and members of the Odd Future camp will be blessing the stage but the festival will also include DaBaby, 21 Savage, YG, Solange, and many more./