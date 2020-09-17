If you want to win over Tyler, The Creator, you've got to be pretty weird. There's a slight chance he'll recognize you if you're a normie but, given his own status as a weirdo, he definitely prefers the company of other outcasts.

Recently, he got to thinking about Trippie Redd and how the artist has cemented himself in the rap game with his unique strained vocals and out-there style, which could certainly be described as original and, one could say, freaky. Because of his admiration for the star's work, he sang his praises, commenting on one of Trippie's recent posts on Instagram.

"Ur such a freak and I say that in the best possible way," wrote Tyler about Trippie. "I love it dude you're beautiful its sick."

Could we be witnessing the beginning stages of a bromance between Tyler and Trippie? At the very least, we would settle for a musical exploration of both of their worlds through some collaborative work.

In recent weeks, Tyler has mostly just been chilling. He hung out with Diddy for a luxurious oceanside meet-up, argued with Solange over what Monica Denise was wearing during her Verzuz battle, and more. Clearly, he's also been keeping tabs on Trippie Redd, enjoying watching the rapper let his freak flag fly.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Would you be down for a collaboration between these two?