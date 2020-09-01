Much like many of us were last night, Tyler, The Creator and Solange both tuned in to see the Verzuz battle between Monica and Brandy. Enjoying the evening with 1.2 million others who helped break a Verzuz record, the two recording artists were having trouble figuring out what Monica was wearing, debating in the comments for us all to see.

As Tyler wondered aloud whether Monica was rocking tan leather pants or a pair of thigh-high boots, Solange came through with an answer, sparking even more confusion on the side of the Odd Future rapper.

"They pants Tyler," wrote Solange after the Igor star asked about Monica's fit. Apparently, a confirmation was not sufficient for Tyler, who hit back with another reply, questioning Solange's knowledge of the situation.

"NAH SOLANGE, I THOUGHT THEY WERE PANTS, BUT MAN, I SPOKE TO SOME FOLKS... THEY MIGHT BE BOOTS DAWG," chimed in Tyler.

Can Monica please clear this up for good? Was she wearing pants or boots? Apparently, this is something that the people (Tyler and Solange, specifically) need to know.

Last night's Verzuz battle between Monica and Brandy was another one for the books. Breaking the previous record for the series on Instagram Live by clocking in over 1.2 million concurrent viewers, Swizz Beatz also alleged that they pulled more fans than the MTV VMAs the previous night.

Did you watch (and, if so, do you think Monica was wearing pants or boots)?