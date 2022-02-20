Earlier this month, Tyler, The Creator headed back out on tour across North America with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. So far, the 30-year-old has stopped by California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Missouri, and although the concerts have seen plenty of amazing moments, a recent show saw the entire stadium boo one fan who had been puked on at the rapper's instruction.

In a clip uploaded to Akademiks' Instagram page, the Ladera Heights-born creative can be seen standing on stage in his usual garb – a pair of shorts, high white crew socks, a t-shirt layered under a short-sleeved button-up, and a fuzzy hat on his head. "They threw up on your merch?" he can be heard asking as he looks down into the crowd.

After a brief pause and reaction from the audience, Tyler promptly bursts into a full-belly cackle, pointing in the direction of the vomit victim. "Everyone! Boo this n*gga," he encouraged other show patrons, who quickly joined in on the booing, followed by more laughter.

"Who threw up on your shit?! She did?" the "Yonkers" hitmaker went on with his trolling, cracking up again. "I have no sympathy, f*ck. Next song!"

In the comment section, Theophilus London dropped off a comedic anecdote about The Creator, writing, "I remember the day Tyler met Dave [Chapelle]. Backstage @ The Forum at Yeezus tour. After he spoke to [Chapelle] he was [mind-blown], sat in a corner for 20 minutes."

"Then went up to everyone one by one saying 'Dave [Chappelle] knows who [I am],' he couldn't believe it. Also talked about loiter squad days. [You] can't tell that boy T shit. It's up!"

Upcoming dates on Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost tour will take him to Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, British Columbia, and Texas, among other spots – check out full dates below and purchase tickets from Ticketmaster here.

