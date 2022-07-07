It appears that Tyler, The Creator's unreleased songs are being sold online without his permission. The Odd Future frontman accused former collaborators Brandun Dushay and Tyler Major of stealing his music and selling it online. The Grammy-award-winning rapper claimed that the two have used Discord to pawn off old records from their time working together.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok," Tyler tweeted before telling those who are actually spending a couple of hundred dollars on rough demos to "get it together."

"like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and niggas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Dushay and Tyler Major's history with Tyler, The Creator goes back to the days before they blew up. Major worked alongside Hal Williams, another former OF affiliate, as Nobody Really Knows. Dushay previously appeared on "Session" off of Bastard alongside Hodgy Beats and Mike G before he was ultimately removed from the track.

Check Tyler's tweets below.