Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.

"Thank you for loving on me to the fullest, thank you for rocking with me," Teyana shared. "Thank you for making one my last bows one of the most magical & a night I will never forget. I love you so much..always, forever. Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always. No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans!" Teyana isn't Miss Jackson's only famous fan.

On Tuesday, Tyler Perry proved just how much he loved the "All For You" singer. While greeting the songstress backstage before an undisclosed show, the "Madea" star flexed his dance moves, asking Janet, "You ready? I'm ready to...," as he proceeded to show off his dance skills. Janet shared the priceless moment with her followers, writing, "Sending you lots of LUV today Tyler Perry!!"

Tyler and Janet's longstanding friendship began in 2006 when when the award winning director casted the singer in his film Why Did I Get Married. Back in 2017, he took to Twitter to wish the award winning musician a happy birthday, writing, "Strong, ageless, beautiful, amazing. Happy Birthday @JanetJackson. Welcome to the best years of your life! Being a parent is amazing."

Check out the hilarious dance clip above. What's your favorite Janet Jackson moment?