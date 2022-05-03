Teyana Taylor has announced the dates for her final tour, The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour. The R&B artist will be embarking on the journey on August 3rd at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA before traveling across the U.S. and Europe, finishing on September 8th in Paris, France at the Bataclan.

Taylor first announced that she wanted to step away from music back in 2020, following the release of her third studio album, The Album. In addition to disagreements with her label, she cited wanting to focus on her daughter Junie, who she shares with NBA player Iman Shumpert.



Ser Baffo / Getty Images

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained last April during an interview with Cam Newton on his BET series Sip ‘N Smoke. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that shit serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

She concluded: “And I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me. I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently. It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, May 6th at 10:00 AM, local time through Live Nation.

Check out the full list of dates for The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour below.

Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Sep 04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

Tue Sep 06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Thu Sep 08 – Paris, France – Bataclan