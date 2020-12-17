Tyler Perry revealed on Instagram, Wednesday, that he is single and despite recently becoming a billionaire, is experiencing a midlife crisis.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The iconic filmmaker got to the bottom of what's going on in the caption of his post:

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!

Perry did not go into further detail regarding his breakup or midlife crisis as a whole. Prior to his breakup, he had been in a decade-long relationship with Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele, whom he met at a Prince concert in 2007. The two began officially dating in 2009.

Earlier this week, Perry contributed a massive $100k donation to Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late-Breonna Taylor. The donation was made through a GoFundMe that has been set up to help Walker afford his legal fees in a trial against police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who is suing him on grounds of assault, battery, and emotional distress. Walker shot Mattingly in the leg during the raid on his house that resulted in Taylor being killed by police.

Fans took the opportunity to shoot their shot in the replies.