Tyga, YG, & Santana Heat Things Up On " Mamacita"

We have another collaboration from Tyga and YG, except this time the L.A. rappers have joined forces with legendary musician Santana. Back in May, YG called on Tyga and Jon-Z to assist him on his south of the border-inspired single "Go Loko." The song became a summer hit for the trio and earned a Gold certification from RIAA, so it's only natural that hitmaker Tyga links up with his friend once again.

For decades, Santana has captured worldwide audiences with his musical skills and has drifted through various genres, showing off his versatility as an artist. While his inclusion on a track with Tyga and YG may be confusing to some, Santana is no stranger to hip hop. Listen to Santana shred on the guitar as Tyga and YG deliver bits of bilingual lyrics on "Mamacita."

Quotable Lyrics

While I sip Don Julio no patron

Look bad in real life with no makeup on

Fashion Nova jeans I can see the thong