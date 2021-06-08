It wouldn't be the summer without at least one Tyga banger in steady circulation. As the old expression goes, a tiger cannot change its stripes -- such has certainly held true in the case of T-Raww. Never faltering from his game plan, which is to say -- deifying the booty, sliding over minimalist bass-driven beats, and embracing the art of free-spirited love -- it would appear that Tyga is certainly ready to set it off once again.

Yesterday evening, Tyga took to Instagram to announce the impending arrival of "Splash," with cover art that all but guarantees a summer smash. Case in point, T-Raww is in his natural habitat, surrounded by scantily clad models and wisely close to a watering hole. While he may have been tempted to fly solo on this one, he instead opted for a wingman, bringing Moneybagg Yo into the fold for the occasion.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Having originally teased an 'end of the week' release date, "Splash," it stands to reason that he'll be dropping it off this coming Friday. And perfect timing to boot, being that the hottest months of the summer are on the way. Look for Tyga and Moneybagg Yo's new duet "Splash," an inevitable banger that seems comfortably within the former's wheelhouse, and should you be intrigued by the debauchery to come, warm up with a snippet below. Will you be tuning in?