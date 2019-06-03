Tyga's hedonistic, ass-laden anthems have become somewhat of a summer staple. Given that June is upon us, it seems only right that T-Raww gift us like only he can. Today, the west-coast rapper took to Twitter to announce his brand new studio album, his first since last year's Kyoto. The project itself, titled Legendary, is set to arrive in a matter of days: Friday, June 7th to be exact. Clearly, Tyga doesn't play games where turnaround time is concerned.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

While he doesn't go so far as to suggest Legendary will be the album of the year, he does profess a simpler, more obtainable title: "album of the summer." Given his track record on singles like "Taste" (which may or may not pop up here), "Goddamn," and the G-Eazy & Rich The Kid-assisted "Girls Have Fun," T-Raww may be onto something here. As of now, it's unclear whether we'll be seeing some of his previously released tracks rear their heads on Legendary, but it wouldn't be surprising to see a few familiar jams resurface.

In any case, be sure to check out the album cover and announcement below, which finds Tyga bossed up alongside two scantily clad women. Or basically, another day in the office for the noted ass-ficionado.