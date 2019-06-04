Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui split in April after two years of dating. While no one knows just why the couple ended, it confirmed to be true when Lauren shared a selfie to the Gram' with the following caption: "I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelins. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart."

Weeks later it seems as though Ty is enjoying the single life since rounding up some of his boys that included Tyla Yaweh and manager Dre London for a night at New York's strip club, FlashDancers Downtown. Page Six details how the "Sucker For Pain" rapper “made it rain” with $15,000 worth of dollar bills and sipped on Don Julio 1942 while they showered the dancers with cash. “The floor looked like a dollar-bill carpet at the end of the night!” a source told the publication.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

We can only hope the strip club appearance was a celebration for the completion of Ty's upcoming project. Last month Ty shared a video to Instagram that alerted his fans that his season is almost here. Ty's Beach House 3 tape arrived in October of 2017 followed by a deluxe version months later. A new tape by Ty would be a great kick-off to a memorable summer 2019.