Conchata Ferrell, an actress who is perhaps best known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on Two And A Half Men, has passed away at the age of 77.

The hilarious actress died after complications following a cardiac arrest. She was surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ferrell was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards twice in her career. She was also nominated for her role in L.A. Law. Her other television roles included E/R, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Good Times, Grace and Frankie, BJ And The Bear, and more.

She is being remembered by some of her co-stars, including Jon Cryer, who worked with her for over a decade on Two And A Half Men.

"She was a beautiful human," wrote Cryer on Twitter. "Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

Melanie Lynskey, who played Rose on the show, wrote this about Ferrell's passing: "Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed."

Rest in peace to Conchata Ferrell.