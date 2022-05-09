After their weekend trip to a New York club, Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have people all across the internet wishing that they could be a fly on the wall in the couple's bedroom.

In case you missed it, the Houston-born rapper was performing her hit single "Plan B" in the Big Apple, but she and her man didn't hesitate to tear up the dance floor before Thee Stallion took to the stage. Footage shows the pair packing on the PDA as the "Backin' It Up" rapper picked up his stallion of a girlfriend, throwing her around with ease.

Seeing as Megan is 5'10", Pardi's antics were no easy feat, but he made it look effortless while thrusting his hips into her, and the 27-year-old was clearly having the time of her life in his arms.

Various clips have been making rounds on social media, and of course, the commentary is expectedly hilarious. "Megan and her concubine need to release a tape," one user joked, suggesting that Pardi and his partner should follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and Ray J.





"I been lifted plenty okay," another person chimed in. "But Pardi lifted Meg, tossed her like a yo-yo, dribbled her between his legs, spun her on his finger, threw her like a boomerang then caught her with his eyes closed."

