The Miami Dolphins are placing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the team's next three games, at least. Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury against the Buffalo Bills, last Sunday.

"The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter, Saturday. "The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games."

In his only full start this season, Tagovailoa finished with 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the New England Patriots.



Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will fill in for the second-year man out of Alabama. Brissett will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brissett played for the Colts from 2017-2020.

"We've got full confidence in him as we do with Tua," wide receiver Albert Wilson said. "We don't feel like we took a step back with him. We're excited to have this challenge and move on to better things."

Tagovailoa's earliest opportunity to return will come in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday's matchup between the Dolphins and Raiders will kickoff at 4:05 PM, ET.

