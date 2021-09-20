Tua Tagovailoa came into the Miami Dolphins organization with high expectations as the team needed a QB who could finally bring them to the promised land. Since Dan Marino, the Dolphins have struggled to maintain their quarterbacks, and fans have been hoping and praying for the guy that would change that trend. In his rookie season, Tua showed tremendous potential and while there is room to improve, fans knew he could be the man who gets this team to the playoffs.

In Week 1, Tagovailoa led the team to a win against the New England Patriots, and on Sunday, he had a tough task against the Buffalo Bills. Early in the game, Tua was sacked hard by the Bills and it forced him to come out of the game with what appeared to be a rib injury.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Early x-rays showed that Tagovailoa had actually suffered broken ribs. This was horrible news for the Dolphins and it meant that Tua would need to get an MRI to confirm the extent of the damage. Now, according to ESPN, a second x-ray has confirmed that Tua doesn't have broken ribs and that he can return to the field as soon as his pain tolerance allows him to.

This is a positive update for the Dolphins who can't afford to lose their starter right now. After losing Tagovailoa, the Dolphins lost 35-0 to the Bills which just goes to show that they need all hands on deck right now.

