Tua Tagovailoa's rookie season with the Miami Dolphins was a productive one although, at times, it was clear that the team simply didn't trust him when it came to going out and winning the game in clutch moments. Regardless, Tua showed potential and Dolphins fans are looking forward to seeing what he can pull off in the near future.

Oddly enough, Tua is already being placed in trade rumors as Deshaun Watson is now available. Watson would be an immediate upgrade for 90 percent of the teams in the NFL, and the Dolphins are included in that. As a result, Tua's name continues to be bounced around and on the Dan Patrick Show today, Tagovailoa gave his thoughts on the ordeal.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure,” Tagovailoa said. “Like I said, I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard.”

When it comes to a volatile profession like professional football, a calm and measured approach to rumors is certainly the best one to take. There are numerous teams out there who could use a young player like Tua, and these rumors are by no means a negative assessment of his play. At the end of the day, Watson is a generational player and if you can get him, you take the opportunity.

Stay tuned for updates on news from around the NFL, as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Harry How/Getty Images

[Via]