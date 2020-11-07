Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence just lost the Presidential Election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It was a defeat that was looming for the last couple of days as Biden took big leads in states such as Pennsylvania and even Nevada. Now, places like Fox News are calling the election for Biden as they believe states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada will ultimately go to Biden once every single vote has been counted.

Last night, Trump supporters in Philadelphia were out and about as they demanded investigations into allegations of voter fraud. In fact, one video went viral of some Trump supporters dancing and singing along to "Killing In The Name" by Rage Against The Machine. Of course, this song is an attack on anyone who would ever support a guy like Trump, and RATM guitarist Tom Morello made note of this on Twitter, saying "Not exactly what we had in mind."

With the election officially called for Biden, it will be interesting to see how Trump's supporters react to all of this. Many have signalled that they will not accept the results and with the ongoing legal battles in key states, it could be a while before they acknowledge Biden's win.

Stay tuned for updates on the election, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible