Trump's visit to Chicago yesterday was met with a ton of criticism yesterday after he made a speech at the international police chiefs gathering. The majority of the speech was pro-cop but he did go in on the city of Chicago as well as the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson. Trump made some incredulous claims including the global perception of Chicago. "It's embarrassing to us as a nation. All over the world, they're talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison. It's true," he said.

This led into Trump's further criticism of Eddie Johnson for boycotting the Chief Of Police annual conference in Chicago. "There is one person that’s not here today — we’re in Chicago," Trump continued. "And that's the superintendent of Chicago police Eddie Johnson. He said the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything President Trump would have to say," he added in reference to Johnson's decision to boycott.

“Eddie Johnson wants to talk about values?” he asked the crowd. “No, people like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago and those are his values and frankly, those values to me are a disgrace.”

Johnson later responded to Trump's comments which were met with criticism from the citizens to the mayor. "Today, the same police officers the president criticized for their inability to protect this city spent all day protecting him," he said. "Chicago certainly has its challenges... This president is known for doing a lot of talking about the city of Chicago but if he's truly ready to roll up his sleeves to partner with us, so are we."

