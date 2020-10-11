White House Doctor and Osteopath, Sean Conley issued a memo to White House Press Secretary, Kaleigh McEnany, about the president’s medical status. McEnany, who was also revealed last week to have tested positive for COVID-19, was provided the update on Saturday.

The memo stated that the president has completed the CDC’s recommended 10-day period of self-isolation after the onset of symptoms and that he is no longer a transmission risk to others.

The memo does not claim, however, that the president has tested negative for COVID-19, nor does it disclose the date of his most recent negative test. Conley had previously faced criticism in the press for avoiding questions of the president’s health shortly after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center.

White House Spokesperson Alyssa Farrah even went on record to confirm that Dr. Conley lied about Trump’s blood oxygen health.

Conley later addressed his characterization, stating, “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true.”

Amid these contested assessments of the president’s health, Trump himself has asserted that not only his he free of the virus, but is also “immune” to it.

In a tweet Twitter has labeled as “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to VOID-19”, Trump elaborated, “A total and A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!”

