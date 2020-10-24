It's been quite the lead up to the 2020 elections. Donald Trump caught coronavirus, Biden confirmed that he'd weed out the oil industry, and Rudy Giuliani got caught slippin' with Borat's underage daughter. The latest opus from Sacha Baron Cohen evidently takes aim at the current administration including Rudy Giuliani and Mike Pence. Though Trump isn't in the film himself, Cohen does, at one point, dress up as the president to offer his daughter to Pence.

Given Trump's obsession with rating and Hollywood, it's not entirely surprising that he issued a response to Cohen's latest film. Recent footage from behind-the-scenes reveals Borat's daughter Tutar (Maria Baklova) was able to get past security without issues or COVID-19 testing, revealing that she got incredibly close to Trump and his son.

Though he didn't admit to watching Borat 2, he pulled a Giuliani, claiming that Borat couldn't pull his leg. When asked whether he's concerned about security breaches, Trump reportedly responded, "I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way." Adding, “That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

Trump didn't stop there. He added one more thing to the list of insults towards Cohen, saying, "To me, he’s a creep."

The two have some history together, dating back to The Ali G Show. And if you've caught the clip in the past, Cohen's character tries to pitch Trump a glove to protect everyone's hands from ice cream. Trump ultimately walked out of the interview but Cohen has previously debunked Trump's claim that he caught onto the prank.

"He claims that he did. He claims that he saw through the interview but actually, he was there for about seven minutes," Cohen told James Corden in 2017.

Peep the tweets below.