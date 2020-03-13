Even after Obama got out of office, it appears the Coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping America is to blame on him, at least . Trump has pointed the finger at Obama on a few occasions but this morning, as more news surrounding COVID-19 emerged, Trump attacked the CDC and Obama for the problems surrounding Coronavirus testing.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further," he said in his first tweet. He continued to attack their response to Swine Flu and describing it as a "full-scale disaster" that led to "thousands dying" because the testing issues weren't fixed until recently. "The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go," Trump added.

Trump didn't miss the moment to feed his own ego in front of the public as he tore down Joe Biden. He said that under his administration, the response rate is "one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% approval rating."

This is surely not the first time, nor the last, that Donald Trump will take aim at Obama. Take a look at the tweets below.