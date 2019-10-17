mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Keeps It 100 On "So True"

Aron A.
October 16, 2019 20:50
22 Views
00
0
CoverCover

So True
Troy Ave

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Troy Ave is back with another one.


Troy Ave has never been one to conform to the current state of hip-hop. His commitment to keeping "street sh*t" alive has been one of the main reasons why many hip-hop heads and purists gravitate towards him. With each drop, he's dishing out on his experience in the street but his legal issues and allegations of cooperating with the feds has turned a few people against him. Despite this, he maintains that he's kept it 100 from the jump.

Troy Ave doubles down on that with his latest track, "So True." Over a dreamy instrumental, the rapper continues to assert himself as one of the few real street dudes in the game right now while detailing the stresses of balancing fame and the streets simultaneously.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I done the most, in return, I got the lessest
When other n***as had beef, I pulled my toast up out the dresser
Ride for my dawgs, with whatever, not picky
When I needed my dawgs, they was not ridin' with me

Troy Ave
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  22
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Troy Ave new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Troy Ave Keeps It 100 On "So True"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject