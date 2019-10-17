Troy Ave Keeps It 100 On "So True"

Troy Ave has never been one to conform to the current state of hip-hop. His commitment to keeping "street sh*t" alive has been one of the main reasons why many hip-hop heads and purists gravitate towards him. With each drop, he's dishing out on his experience in the street but his legal issues and allegations of cooperating with the feds has turned a few people against him. Despite this, he maintains that he's kept it 100 from the jump.

Troy Ave doubles down on that with his latest track, "So True." Over a dreamy instrumental, the rapper continues to assert himself as one of the few real street dudes in the game right now while detailing the stresses of balancing fame and the streets simultaneously.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I done the most, in return, I got the lessest

When other n***as had beef, I pulled my toast up out the dresser

Ride for my dawgs, with whatever, not picky

When I needed my dawgs, they was not ridin' with me