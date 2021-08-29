Michael Jordan's son Marcus owns a very successful business over at Trophy Room. The sneaker store has done some incredible Air Jordan collaborations over the years, and in 2021, we got blessed with a special Air Jordan 1. While the release turned out to be a huge fiasco, there is no denying just how fire the shoe was.

Now, fans are awaiting the next Trophy Room collab and based on teasers from Marcus, sneakerheads were anticipating yet another Air Jordan 1. Recently, however, that information officially changed thanks to a new report from the good folks over at SneakerFiles.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for EleVen by Venus Williams

According to their sources, the next Trophy Room collab will drop during the Holiday season of 2021 and it will actually be an Air Jordan 7. This model is supposedly going to look a lot like the Barcelona colorway that Jordan wore during the Olympics in 1992. For now, there are no images of the shoe and the Barcelona rumor has yet to be confirmed by any official sources at Jumpman.

Between now and the Holiday season, we could see plenty of updates on this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates regarding this release. In the meantime, let us know what you think of Trophy Room and their past collabs, in the comments below.

