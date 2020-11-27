Michael Jordan's son Marcus has made quite a name for himself with the Trophy Room brand. For those who don't know, Trophy Room is a specialty sneaker store that has done some pretty incredible collaborations with Jordan Brand. Whenever a brand new Trophy Room x Air Jordan collab makes its way to the market, you can be sure sneakerheads are going to go crazy for it, which is exactly what happened with last year's Air Jordan 5 offering.

Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous teasers of an Air Jordan 1 collaboration floating around the internet, and while Marcus has stated these won't be dropping this year, it's clear the collab very much exists. In the images below, provided by @zsneakerheadz, you can see that the shoe carries forth a "Chicago" aesthetic except for the fact that the outsole is clear blue, all while Michael Jordan's signature appears on the back heel.

Due to the unique elements of the shoe, sneakerheads are already drooling over these, even if the release might be months away. In fact, according to the post below, this shoe will only be coming in 12,000 pairs, which means they will be insanely limited. As for the release date, an official one has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to provide you with all of the latest information.