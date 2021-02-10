When it was announced that Trophy Room would be working with Jordan Brand on an Air Jordan 1 collaboration, sneakerheads everywhere rejoiced and expressed their interest in seeing which direction Marcus, Jordan, Michael Jordan's second-oldest son, would go in. Having already collaborated with Jordan Brand on a Trophy Room x Air Jordan 4 and a Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5, expectations for the Air Jordan 1 collaboration were already high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Jordan (@heirmj523)

As far as design goes, however, Marcus Jordan and Trophy Room didn't disappoint. Opting for a familiar aesthetic, the "Freeze Out" Air Jordan 1 High dons a red, white, and black base similar to that of the beloved "Chicago" Air Jordan 1, but its unique design inflections make it much more special than a simple rehashing of a classic colorway. Paying homage to when Michael Jordan's teammates allegedly tried to freeze him out during debut All-Star Game in 1985, the sneaker adds elements such as blue laces, a frosty overlay on the upper, and a translucent outsole.

The problem with the "Freeze Out" Air Jordan 1 was its release. Earlier today, 12,000 pairs of the sneaker were set to be raffled off from Trophy Room's website, but the release quickly unfolded into pure chaos. Frantic sneakerheads crashed Trophy Room's website, causing the raffle to move to an email-based format that encountered issues as well due to an inbox overload. The shoes also dropped in extremely limited quantity on the infamous Nike SNKRS app, which ultimately just frustrated hopeful buyers even more.

Long story short, Marcus Jordan and Trophy Room's release of the "Freeze Out" Air Jordan 1 was a mess, and Twitter users had plenty to say about it.

[via]