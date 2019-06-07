If you didn't hear about the infamous Tristan Thompson X Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that took the world by storm, or the preceding cheating scandal that revolved around a video of Thompson just days before the birth of the couple’s child, True, that shook up headlines, then you've been living under a rock. The world all sided with Khloe as the KUWTK star juggled having to deal with a shamelessly unfaithful bf and baby daddy, and ensuring her newborn daughter is in an environment with good "energy."

People seemed to be forgetting, however, that Khloe and Tristan's relationship had, allegedly, started on a similar note itself. Jordy Craig has been notoriously mum about her ex Tristan Thompson throughout all of the Kardashian drama, but Radar Online recently obtained court documents from Craig’s November 2018 child support case where she claims Tristan’s conniving ways had caused complications during her pregnancy with son Prince. “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” Craig recalled of the incident.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she said in the court papers, adding that she proceeded to take him back, and move into a new LA home with him. Their happy home didn’t last for long though, with Craig revealing in the court papers that she found paparazzi pictures of Tristan “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.”

“This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.” Thanfully, Prince came out a healthy and happy baby.