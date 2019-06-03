After Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we are finally getting a look behind the scenes of the drama involving Tristian Thompson and Khloé Kardashian last year.

Reports of a cheating scandal revolving around Tristan Thompson shook up headlines just days before the birth of the couple’s child, True. Footage showed the Cleveland Cavaliers forward getting intimate with an undisclosed woman in a New York City lounge. For the time being, Kardashian forgave him and remained by his side.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Now, in response to Malika Haqq’s questioning on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian has opened up, saying “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong.”

There is a palpable dichotomy between forgiveness and pain in her words, “We’re working through things,” she says. “But I’ve also dealt with situations where I’ve ignored it. Like, ‘I forgave, so I’m moving on.’ I acted like nothing happened and that did nothing for my partner.”

Khloe says she's trying to focus her energy on his child True, as opposed to focusing on the negative. “I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she tells Haqq. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

Today, the couple are no longer together after more reports of cheating surfaced back in February, involving Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.