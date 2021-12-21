Trippie Redd Surprises Fans With 9-Track "Hate Is Dead" Mixtape

Trippie Redd has been a busy man over the last few years as he is constantly offering up new releases and even some new sounds. On his latest effort Trip At Knight, Trippie delved into the world of hyperpop and it certainly paid off as fans were very happy with the production on the album. It was a far cry from his SoundCloud roots, and it seems as though Trippie agreed with that. So much so, he decided to surprise his fans last night with a brand new 9-track EP that can only be found through SoundCloud.





Hate Is Dead was posted last night, and it contains numerous flashes of the old Trippie. From more subdued production to catchier hooks and even some aggressive lyrics, Trippie brings things back to 2017. The only song with features is the bonus track, and throughout the first eight songs, Trippie does a great job of carrying the load.

If you've been a fan of Trippie for a while, this EP is going to be a must-listen.

Tracklist:

1. Fire In My Heart

2. Ready For Love

3. So Thankful

4. Red Line

5. Throw It Up

6. I Got Game

7. Mud

8. Forever Young

9. Hate