Trippie Redd Releases Whimsical "Excitement" Video With PARTYNEXTDOOR

Trippie Redd's new video for "Excitement" with PARTYNEXTDOOR has arrived.

The walls are closing in on Trippie Redd in his new video for "Excitement" with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The rapper's collaboration with PND sparked a lot of fan interest several months ago when they initially announced the track, earning tons of reactions when it actually made its way to streaming services. The dramatic, sensual lyrics fall right in line with Party's character, making room for Trippie to mash his style with the world-renowned R&B artist one time.

With the video out now, the psychedelic world that both artists live in is put on display, featuring tons of whimsical scenes. They're trapped on a boat in the middle of the ocean and Trippie is struggling to escape. Will he make it out alive?

Watch the video above to find out.