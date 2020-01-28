Trinidad James Pays Homage To James Brown On New Song “Jame$ Woo Woo”

Trinidad James is back with more new music. After hitting us with “Ugly” & “Black Santa 2” recently, the ATL rapper decides to return to the scene today and share his first release of 2020 called “Jame$ Woo Woo,” which pays homage to the late great James Brown.

“RIP the best entertainer ever. James Brown,” James said to Zane Lowe earlier on Beats 1. “‘Jame$ Woo Woo’ is an ode to the greatness Mr. Brown left on this earth. Times have changed tremendously but artist vices are the still same and entertainment still matters. Woo Woo is Mr. Entertainer. The “WooWoo’s” Baby D and Eli along with Jame$ himself.”

Out now on all streaming platforms, take a listen to the homage and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I feel good, I just popped one

You a broke boy I am not one

I got real hitters with me, where Im from

You need a hit bitch I got one