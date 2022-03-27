A source in Trey Songz's camp has told Radar that Sarunas J. Jackson's claims that Songz “wants to fight women," and more are untrue. According to the source, Songz has never met Jackson.

“Trey Songz has never met Sarunas J. Jackson,” they told the outlet. “Yet another example of fame-hungry individuals attempting to use Trey’s name for their own benefit.”



Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Jackson, who is best known for having starred in HBO's Insecure, had said on the Guys Next Door podcast that Jackson tries to "press women."

“Some of ’em be doing crazy shit, like I said, I had some run-ins and they do that thing where, they were trying to sell this tough guy [image],” Jackson said. “I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, bitch ass n***a, try to press women, you know what I’m saying? But then turn down a fade when a n***a came up to him for the fade, turned it down.”

He continued: “If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan!… I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”

Songz has yet to comment on the accusations directly.





