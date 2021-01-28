As we reported earlier, the WallStreetBets subreddit has managed to make an enormous impact in the stock market. Months in cultivation, the forum managed to cause a 1,000% increase in GameStop shares since January, while raising the AMC share value by nearly 230%. The stock market and financial world are by no means easy to understand, either. The heart of the movement against Wall Street stems from everyday people willing to band together and invest enough against short-sellers and takedown hedge funds. South African comedian Trevor Noah did his best Margot Robbie impression to explain the thrilling saga.

With the story of the Reddit users turned to major investment force leaving many people nothing short of confused, The Daily Show host is helping break it down to everyday people. Mimicking a scene from the 2015 financial drama The Big Short, where Margot Robbie's character explains financial terms while sipping champagne in a bubble bath.

In the clip, Noah's head is edited onto Robbie's bathtub scene as he attempts to do his best Australian accent while he tries to explain what happened as best as possible.

“Basically, there’s a group of people on Reddit who don’t use the stock market to bet, they use it to gamble,” Noah says in his role as Robbie. “And yeah, that’s what a lot of serious investors do too, but these guys on Reddit are more honest about it and they love to troll the people who aren’t.” His performance was met with rave reviews on Twitter.

Watch the full video below for a hilarious, fool-proof explanation of the complex financial terms that made the GameStop stock frenzy possible.

