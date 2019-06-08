Trevor Jackson Delivers "Rough Drafts, Pt. 2" Album

Trevor Jackson is on a mission to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with as a solo artist as well as an actor. The grown-ish star has been slowly releasing new music including his singles "In My Crocs," "Puddles," and "SPAM In A Can." Jackson finally delivered his full-length Rough Drafts, Pt. 2, the follow-up to his 2018 album of the same name, albeit Pt. 1.

The 22-year-old exudes confidence on each track, regardless of the subject matter at hand. Rough Drafts, Pt. 2, which carries features by Diggy and Lil Yachty, is littered with R&B heavy jams that touch on topics relating to love, sex, relationships, family, and self-identity. When he released his single "In My Crocs," Jackson told Nylon, "This song is about the acceptance of self. We live in a society that believes that what we wear, what we drive, and how many likes we have determines who we truly are. I think that is completely backwards, and I think confidence is built from the inside out and not the outside in."

Tracklist

1. SPAM In A Can

2. Warning

3. Snap Ya Neck

4. In My Crocs

5. Puddles

6. When She's Around

7. Too Many Bottles

8. Tell You The Truth

9. More

10. Two Times ft. Duggy

11. OuttaMyWay

12. STARCHASER ft. Diggy

13. Tell Me ft. Lil Yachty