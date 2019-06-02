mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trevor Jackson Nears "Rough Drafts, Pt. 2" With "In My Crocs"

Milca P.
June 01, 2019 20:49
Trevor Jackson shares new track.


Let Trevor Jackson tell it: he can "bag your bitch" in his preferred pair of foam clog shoes.

As we inch closer toward the arrival of the singer's Rough Drafts, Pt. 2 project, Jackson now shares the latest single to spawn from the project with"In My Crocs,"in which the grown-ish star details just how smooth he is: "A diamond will shine even in the dark/I could have her on my worse day."

The full-length Rough Drafts Pt. 2 is set to arrive on June 4th as the follow up to last year's series opener."Crocs" follows behind a string of varied tracks that include "Puddles," "Warning," and "SPAM In A Can."

Quotable Lyrics

Now she calling me honey
I'm like Crocodile Dundee
Put her body in submission
Like the way you pay attention
Don't know what it is you want from me
I'm hoping just not fame and money

Reject