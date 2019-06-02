Trevor Jackson Nears "Rough Drafts, Pt. 2" With "In My Crocs"

Let Trevor Jackson tell it: he can "bag your bitch" in his preferred pair of foam clog shoes.

As we inch closer toward the arrival of the singer's Rough Drafts, Pt. 2 project, Jackson now shares the latest single to spawn from the project with"In My Crocs,"in which the grown-ish star details just how smooth he is: "A diamond will shine even in the dark/I could have her on my worse day."

The full-length Rough Drafts Pt. 2 is set to arrive on June 4th as the follow up to last year's series opener."Crocs" follows behind a string of varied tracks that include "Puddles," "Warning," and "SPAM In A Can."

Quotable Lyrics

Now she calling me honey

I'm like Crocodile Dundee

Put her body in submission

Like the way you pay attention

Don't know what it is you want from me

I'm hoping just not fame and money