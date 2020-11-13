Travis Scott has been teasing a collaboration with Sony for a while now as he is currently in a creative partnership with them. La Flame has been helping the company launch the PlayStation 5 which came out yesterday, much to the delight of gamers everywhere. Travis even did a special unboxing of the console which was Livestreamed late last night. During the unboxing, he officially revealed his PlayStation x Nike Dunk Low collab, which is something he has been previewing for the last few weeks.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a unique look as it sports the backward swoosh aesthetic that Travis has become known for. The upper is beige and light blue, all while Sony and PlayStation branding can be found near the back heel as well as the sides. Overall, it's the type of colorway you would expect from Travis at this point and if you're a collector, these are a must-cop.

Getting a pair could prove to be just as difficult as getting a PS5 if you didn't pre-order it. As of right now, Travis is holding a raffle on his website, and only five people will be chosen to get the shoes. Needless to say, you're going to need to be extremely lucky if you want to cop these.

Image via Travis Scott

Image via Travis Scott

Image via Travis Scott

Image via Travis Scott