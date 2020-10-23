Gamers have been anxiously awaiting the release of the PlayStation 5 which is set to take place on November 12th. Sony has been teasing a lot of new games, and fans are eager to see what the next generation of video gaming is all about. A few weeks ago, artist Travis Scott teased a future collaboration with the PlayStation 5, and now, it appears to be coming to fruition.

Today, Scott took to social media where he posted a short video that depicted him in front of a TV, enjoying his new console. Prior to this scene, you can see numerous men showing off their sneakers, and as many fans noticed, one pair has never been seen before. In the screengrab below, it's clear that the shoe in question is a Nike SB Dunk Low with some PlayStation branding on the back heel.

According to a press release from Sony, this ad was made as part of the brand's "multi-tiered creative collaboration partnership" with Scott. In fact, the artist made a statement detailing just how much he loves the brand.

“I’m super thankful and excited to be able to bring my strategic and creative vision to the rollout of such an iconic product," Travis said. "I’ve always been a fan of Playstation and the brand they’ve built, and this is another example of finding a partner who believes in and trusts Cactus Jack to execute for their brand. This is just the beginning of an incredible partnership.”

While the console is set to release soon, there is no word yet on if and/or when these shoes will be released. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to keep you updated.