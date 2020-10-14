Though Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 is only weeks away from launch, many fans are still scrambling to lock down a pre-order; in fact, doing so appears to be nigh impossible for a vast number of gamers, which has led to a little bit of anxiety ahead of the big release. In any case, that hasn't stopped the hype from reaching insane heights, especially now that the masses have had a chance to learn a bit more about the console's design choices. And though some have been critical of the PS5's size, it would appear there is a good reason behind it.

According to a report from IGN, who cites an interview with PS5 Mechanical and Thermal Design Engineer Yasuhiro Ootori, the large size is a result of the cooling fan. In order to keep the console from overheating, not to mention help with excessive noise, the console has been equipped with a 120mm diameter, 45mm thick double-sided intake fan. The report also indicates that Sony previously considered using a two-fan system that would have made the console smaller, but ultimately found that design to be more costly.

Compared to the notoriously noisy PS4, an issue especially prevalent in older models, the PS5 should be a much quieter console thanks to this carefully designed cooling system. Keep an eye out for more news on the PlayStation 5 ahead of its big November 12th launch, and best of luck on your hunt to secure a copy. And for those of you who have managed to snag a pre-order, congratulations -- what will you be playing first?

